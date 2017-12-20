Macmillan fundraiser held at Louth Cattle Market

The Louth Macmillan fundraising group attended the annual

Christmas stock show at the Cattle Market earlier this month in

the hope they could raise vital funds for their cause.

On the day, volunteers raised awareness for the charity and held a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition, which raised £87.

Other activities held on the day raised a further £3,400, and 50 per cent of this total will be presented to Macmillan in due course.

If anyone is interested in joining the group, call Linda on 07443 947616.