Magna Vitae’s scheme to support older men at risk of isolation

If you’re an older man who ‘thought it was all over’, well... staff at Magna Vitae’s Trust for Leisure and Culture are here to tell you it’s certainly not now!

The community team at Magna Vitae recently staged a special showing of England’s famous 1966 World Cup win, on a big screen at Alford’s John Spendluffe Technology College, for the official launch of CHAPS – a Community Health and Activity Project for Men.

We may know the result, but it's still exciting stuff! Guests watch the 1966 World Cup victory.

Guests to the free event donned hats and waved flags, while reliving England’s victory over West Germany.

Designed to promote cultural and physical activity for men aged 50 or over, it is especially aimed at those who may be at risk of social isolation or loneliness.

Magna Vitae’s Lifestyle Partnerships Lead, Tracey Wilkinson, said: “Of course, ladies are always welcome, but these particular sessions are aimed at men to help them improve their lifestyles, while encouraging them to lead more fulfilling lives and be better connected with their communities – meeting new people and growing friendships.

CHAPS is part of an over-arching six-year programme called Talk Eat Drink (TED), which is running right across East Lindsey.

Funded by the Big Lottery’s ‘Aging Better’ programme, its aim is to focus on all sorts of projects and activities for those aged 50-plus.

Magna Vitae CHAPS sessions will be in community venues around East Lindsey, with the first session taking place at 5.30pm on Wednesday May 30 at Alford Sports Hall, John Spendluffe Technology College.

For more information on sessions in all East Lindsey areas, contact elizabeth.atkin@mvtlc.org.