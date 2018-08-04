Magna Vitae Trust signs Armed Forces Covenant

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture has publicly demonstrated its support for Defence personnel in July by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Armed Forces Covenant provides an opportunity for business organisations to pledge support for members of the Armed Forces Community, to acknowledge that those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in both their community and workplace.

The signing took place at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth. Doreen Stephenson, Chairman of Magna Vitae, signed the Covenant alongside Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the Army Reserve’s 4 (Lincolnshire) Company, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment, who signed on behalf of Defence.

Speaking about why the Trust is actively supporting the Armed Forces Community, Doreen Stephenson said: “As a Charitable Trust our mission is to provide an extraordinary range of cultural, leisure and health related facilities and services that allow local people to live a great life.

“By signing the Armed Forces Covenant we are actively encouraging members of the Armed Forces Community to participate in and benefit from the tailored physical activity, culture and health intervention and support programmes that we provide.

“We are also planning to support the Armed Forces to promote its recruitment opportunities by allowing temporary recruitment and information points to be provided, where practicable, in our venues.”

John Wilson, East Midlands Regional Employer Engagement Director for the Ministry of Defence, said: “I’m delighted that Magna Vitae has signed the Armed Forces Covenant. The Trust understands the benefits that past and present Armed Forces personnel can bring to the civilian workplace, such as team-building skills, leadership qualities and the ability to solve-problems in pressurised situations.

“I look forward to continuing to build my relationship with Magna Vitae over forthcoming months.”

Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of 4 (Lincolnshire) Company, 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, said: “As the Armed Forces representative today, I would like to thank and congratulate Magna Vitae on becoming the latest organisation to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.”

4 (Lincolnshire) Company of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment traces its roots back through the Royal Lincolnshire Regiment and is the County’s only reserve infantry unit. It is based in Grimsby and Lincoln and is currently recruiting.

To find out more, contact the recruiting staff on: 07970 333932 or email 3ang-4coy-rsuso@mod.gov.uk .