Majority of children get their first choice of primary school

The vast majority of children in Lincolnshire have been offered a place at a school of their choice this year.

This is in spite of the county, along with the rest of the country, experiencing high numbers of families wanting their children to start school in September. There are around 7,500 children wanting a school place this year and Lincolnsshire County Council say more than 94% or 7065 will have their first choice at primary schools..

A further 292 (3.89%) have been offered their second choice, and 50 (0.67%) more their third choice. A small minority of children, 95 (1.27%), will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their three preferences.

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “I am delighted to see so many children getting their first school of preference and this should be even better by September. It’s always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences. Every year the overwhelming majority of parents are successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”

The vast majority of parents/carers will receive an e-mail containing a secure link to their offer letter on April 16. For firther information visit the admissions website here.

Parents have until May 21 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school. If they return the appeal form by the deadline it will be heard before the end of term - if it is received late it will still be heard, but this may be in September.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is usual for the percentage of first choice to increase by the time children start in September.