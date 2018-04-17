Majority of Lincolnshire children get first choice of primary school

The vast majority of children in Lincolnshire - 95 per cent - have been given a place at their primary school of choice through the admissions system this year.

Along with the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has experienced high numbers of families wanting their children to start school in September.

There are nearly 7,700 children wanting a school place this year.

Of the offers made to Lincolnshire primary schools, 7288 (95.02%) children will receive their first preference school. This is an increase on last year (94.30%), despite an increase in the cohort size of around 200 children.

The figure for second preference offers is 277 (3.61%), and 37 (0.48%) for third preference offers.

A total of 68 (0.89%) children will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their preferences.

The vast majority of parents/carers can pick up their offer using the online system from April 16 – go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Parents have until May 15 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school. If they return the appeal form by the deadline it will be heard before the end of term. If it is received late it will still be heard, but this may be in September.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is normal for the percentage of first preferences to increase by the time children start in September.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “I am delighted to see so many children getting their first school of preference and this should be even better by September. It’s always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences.

“Every year the overwhelming majority of parents are successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”