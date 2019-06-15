‘Making tracks’ campaign tops the £50,000 milestone

Lincolnshire Wolds Railway’s quest to extend its line southwards towards Louth has moved a step closer after it was revealed that its fundraising appeal has topped the £50,000 mark.

The LWR owns the five miles of trackbed from its present terminus at Ludborough to the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth, where a substantial site for a new station has been set aside.

The plan is to extend the line in stages as funds permit, and the first phase is to rebuild the ¾ mile section to Pear Tree Lane crossing, close to the location of the original Utterby Halt station.

LWR spokesman Tom Jones told the Leader: “This welcome news will enable us to purchase 30 lengths of rail and another 300 sleepers.

“Thanks to everyone’s generosity, we now have enough materials to reach the half way mark”.

Two wagon-loads of sleepers have already been moved on site and a hard standing area is being built at the Pear Tree Lane end.

n Visit www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk to donate.