Man, 27, sentenced after assault at Mablethorpe night spot

A 27-year-old man carried out an unprovoked attack on another man in a Mablethorpe night spot, a court has been told.

Thomas William Grayson, 27, of Kings Court, admitted assaulting Joshua Horvath by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 22).

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said that in the early hours of August 5, police were carrying out a routine licensing check at the Social 22 night club in Victoria Road, when they saw Grayson, who was shouting and jeering, being evicted by door staff and refusing to move on.

Mr Clare said Mr Horvath then went to the officers and told them Grayson was being evicted because he had assaulted him inside the club.

He said Mr Horvath had gone out with his sister and as he was crossing the night club to join her, he had felt an arm come round his throat from behind and he was bent backwards, knocking the wind out of him.

He said Mr Horvath heard his sister screaming and then the grip was released, leaving him shaken but not injured, and he saw one of the bouncers grab Grayson.

Mr Clare said Grayson told police he could not remember anything about what had happened apart from going to the Social 22 as it was the only one he was not barred from going to, and that he had drunk a bottle of Jack Daniels.

He said Grayson had previous convictions for violence.

Mitigating, Suleman Baig said Grayson had mental health difficulties since he was seven years old and generally abstained from alcohol, but a friend had pestered him to go out for a birthday drink.

“He has no problem with the victim and does not know why he approached him in this manner,” said Mr Baig. He added that Grayson was involved with the mental health crisis team. The magistrates imposed a two year conditional discharge and issued an exclusive order banning him from the Social 22 night club for the next two years.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.