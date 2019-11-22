Man, 39, jailed after ‘toxic’ marriage turned violent

A husband attacked his wife after their relationship became ‘toxic’ leaving her in fear of her life, Lincoln Crown Court was told today (Friday).

Daniel Ashfield’s relationship with his wife developed problems four years into their marriage, and in April this year he attacked her in their home.

Philip Plant, prosecuting, said the incident began after his wife confronted her husband about his ‘inappropriate’ contact with a 20 year old woman.

“His response was to punch her four times to her back causing bruising and pain.

“He then tried to head butt her. She had her hands in front of her head and he came into contact with her arm causing bruising.

“He was in such a temper that he threw a tricycle into a cot causing damage. He then smashed a mirror.”

Mr Plant said that nine days later the couple had a further conversation about the same 20 year old girl which resulted in more violence.

“He denied speaking to her at all. She thought he was lying.”

His wife then poured herself a glass of wine, only for Ashfield to throw it across the room.

A further argument developed over who should clear up the mess before Ashfield launched a violent attack grabbing her around the throat with such force that she was unable to breathe.

He went on to smash her iPhone and then punched her in the ribs.

Mr Plant said: “He was in a complete rage. He adopted a fighting stance like a bulldog ready to fight.

“She thought he was going to kill her. She tried to run away from him. He grabbed hold of her and bit her nose. He then walked out of the house.”

Daniel Ashfield, 39, of West Drive, Tattershall, admitted common assault on April 15 this year, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage on April 24.

He was jailed for a total of 14 months and given a two year restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.

Christopher Hogg, in mitigation, told the court: “He accepts that his behaviour was completely wrong.

“He is embarrassed and ashamed. He deeply regrets his actions.”