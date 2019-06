A 50-year-old man has died following a collision in Grainthorpe yesterday evening (Monday).

The man, from the Grimsby area, was involved in a single motorbike collision on the A1031 at Wragholme Road at 8.10pm last night.

He was taken to hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any dash-cam footage, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 414 of June 17.