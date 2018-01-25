Man admits taking indecent images of child in the Mablethorpe area

A man will be sentenced on Monday after he admitted two offences of taking indecent photographs of a child in the Mablethorpe area.

Andrew Gilbert, 58, of Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, admitted three charges when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Thursday).

Gilbert pleaded guilty to taking an indecent photograph of a child between April 17, 2005 and April 18, 2008.

He also admitted taking an indecent photograph of a child on four occasions between the same dates.

Gilbert also pleaded guilty to a third charge of making indecent photographs of a child by creating a DVD containing indecent images between the same dates.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in the Mablethorpe area.

Robert Underwood, defending, asked for Gilbert to be sentenced as soon as possible.

Mr Underwood told the court: “The offences occurred ten years ago, and he was charged four years ago.

“This has been hanging over him all this time.

“He is a man of 58, of hitherto good character, and there is no suggestion of any other offences.”

Recorder Andrew Easteal granted Gilbert bail until Monday (January 29) when he will be sentenced.

The Recorder told him: “I am going to adjourn the case until Monday, at that stage I will be able to sentence you.”