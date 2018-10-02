Man arrested after Beech Grove Hall fire

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at Beech Grove Hall, Manby.

As reported previously, emergency services were called to the property on Sunday evening.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The man, from the Grimsby area, is currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident should call 101, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 334 of September 30.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”