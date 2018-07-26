Man arrested after Brinkhill ‘weapons’ incident

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested following an incident in Brinkhill earlier this week.

The man, aged 62, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

As reported earlier this week, several homes were evacuated after a number of ‘military grade weapons’ were found at an address in Brinkhill, after a warrant was executed at a property in the village.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a police spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm everyone is back in their homes after the evacuation, and the village return to normal around 11.15pm on July 23. We arrested a man, aged 62, in relation firearm licence offences and he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The local Inspector, Sarah Constantine, and her Neighbourhood Policing Team are spending time in the village of Brinkhill talking to residents and discussing their concerns.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 203 of July 20.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.