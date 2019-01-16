Man arrested after car ends up in Louth ditch

A man was arrested last night (Tuesday) after allegedly failing to stop for the police, and then hiding from officers after his car ended up in a ditch.

Temporary Lincolnshire Rural Crime Sergeant, Sally West, tweeted details and pictures of the incident, which took place at around 9.30pm.

After the suspect had tried to hide from officers, he was found by Lincolnshire’s Police Dog Section.

Sally West thanked her colleagues from across the police force including the drone unit, the armed response unit, and the rural crime team.

Today (Wednesday), a police spokesman confirmed that a 38-year-old Spalding man had been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle when required by an officer, driving whilst disqualified, and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

The man was still being questioned by police at the time of publication.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 398 of January 15.