Man arrested after police descend on Marshchapel

A man is in custody this afternoon (Wednesday) after being arrested in Marshchapel earlier today.

Following eyewitness reports that over a dozen police vehicles attended the village this afternoon, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers on patrols came across a suspicious vehicle on Sea Lane, Marshchapel.

“A male then locked himself in a property and negotiators were called to assist.

“This man has now been arrested and is in custody on suspicion of going equipped to steal, and assault with intent to resist arrest.”

The incident was called in at 11.14am, and the arrest was confirmed at 1.20pm.

The police spokesman was unable to confirm how many officers or vehicles had been in attendance.