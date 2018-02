A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Holton le Clay.

Mark Ian Dobbs, 46, of Frederick Street, Grimsby, committed the assault on September 26 last year.

Dobbs pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (February 7), and was fined £260.

He was also ordered to pay a further £50 in compensation and £85 in court costs.

No victim surcharge was ordered, as compensation was prioritised by the court.