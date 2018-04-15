Man from Louth is taking on first marathon in London to raise funds for MS

A man from Louth wanted to take on the ultimate running challenge to raise funds for charity and you can’t get much bigger than the iconic London Marathon.

Greg Skipworth, (29), who is currently living in Manchester, will take on the 26.2-mile course on Sunday, April 22.

He is aiming to raise as much money as possible for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, (MS), a cause very close to home.

Mr Skipworth told the Leader the inspiration behind his marathon challenge. He said: “My uncle suffered with MS for years before he died and now my dad has the condition - so I am taking on this mammoth task for them.

“The only other running event I’ve done is the Great Manchester Run, (10km) - but I really wanted to give myself a massive physical and mental challenge and the London Marathon seemed like the perfect choice.”

Mr Skipworth added that his training has been fairly steady, but is determined to complete the marathon - even if it means crawling over the finish line.

*If you would like to donate towards Greg’s cause, please visit: http://www.justgiving.com/gregskipworth.