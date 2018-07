A man in his 20’s is ‘seriously injured’ after he was assaulted in Huttoft on Sunday evening, (July 1).

Police were alerted to the scene at around 6.50pm and said it took place in Sea Lane.

A man in his 20s has been released under investigation regarding this incident.

If you have any information that could help Lincolnshire Police, please contact them by calling 101, quoting incident number 337 of July 1.