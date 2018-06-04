Man seriously injured after assault in Mablethorpe

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in Mablethorpe in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 3) following an altercation with a group of youths.

The man received a serious head injury and Lincolnshire Police believe there may have been six youths involved in the incident.

The injured man was taken to Grimsby Hospital where he is being detained with serious injuries and police are treating the case as GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm).

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Victoria Road/Admiralty Road area of Mablethorpe between 12.30-1am on Sunday morning.

Please call 101, quoting incident number 31 of June 3.

All information will be treated in confidence.