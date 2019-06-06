Man seriously injured after three-vehicle crash

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries yesterday (Wednesday) following a three vehicle collision on the A16 near Alford.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision near Ulceby Cross at around 4.15pm yesterday.

The incident involved a yellow Nissan Note, a black Suzuki Jimny and a grey Hyundai i10

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The driver of the Suzuki, a man, was taken by air ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The driver of the Nissan Note, a man, was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

“The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended. It re-opened at around 11pm.”

• If you witnessed the collision or have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 313 of June 5.