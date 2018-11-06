Man who died in A46 collision ‘was from Mablethorpe area’

Lincolnshire Police have revealed that an 84-year-old man who died in a collision near Lincoln last week was from the Mablethorpe area.

Emergency services were called to the Lincoln bypass (A46) at the Skellingthorpe roundabout shortly after midday on Saturday (November 3).

A red Ford Fusion, a grey Audi estate and a silver Ford Fiesta had collided, and four people suffered serious injuries.

The 84-year-old driver of the Ford Fusion, who was from the Mablethorpe area, later died from his injuries.

Police have requested that anyone who was in the area at the time, saw any of the vehicles before the collision, or saw the collision itself, to contact them by calling 101.

More on this story as we have it.