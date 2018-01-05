Manby and Grimoldby WI Christmas social success

Manby & Grimoldby WI had a successful Christmas Social, starting off with Elaine Whetton presenting a Cheque for £350 to Amy Bailey from St Barnabas’s Hospice.

The money had been raised earlier in the year by the Somercotes Group of WI’s at an afternoon tea party, in memory of Angela Warne.

Members and guests enjoyed a thoroughly entertaining concert given by The Whitfield Guitar Ensemble consisting of Kate Baker on guitar, alto-guitar and flute, Ian Maxwell on guitar and contra-bass guitar and Carole Edwards on guitar and recorder.