Manby and Grimoldby WI members get crafty

Manby & Grimoldby WI met on Thursday, March 8 for their monthly meeting and the 16 members that attended were very thankful that the snow had gone.

After the business of the evening, members were introduced to Julie Snell of Boho Belle Fairtrade fashion and jewellery.

Ms Snell gave members a brief resume of how and why she does fairtrade and how her interest in the healing power of crystals has developed.

Members were then given free run of her selection of beads to make either a ring or a pair of earrings.

Pictured is Ruth Cook trying on a Fairtrade bunny hat.