Manby couple win Good Citizens Award

A couple from Manby have been recognised for their work with the East Lindsey Heart Support Group and have won a Good Citizens Award.

The awards were set up by Lincolnshire County Council to recognise the extraordinary work that so many volunteers do throughout the county.

All of the winners were presented with their awards at the Lincolnshire Show, held last month.

Ernie, (79), and Carol Wilkinson, (71), from Manby won the ‘Pair/Couple Award’.

The couple have been working with the East Lindsey Heart Support Group for the last 14 years, and both arrange an annual programme of walks, have created information wallets for patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation, and have put together a book of easy walks in the East Lindsey area.

Not only that, but Ernie and Carol also organise a number of social events for group members to enjoy.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “We were very surprised, but honoured and delighted to have won this award.

“What we do isn’t about getting awards, for us we get pleasure from our members enjoying the walks and social events we put on for them.”

Nominating the couple, Roger Briggs said: “It is impossible to calculate how many Lincolnshire people Ernie and Carol Wilkinson have helped and continue to help through the trauma of a heart condition.”

The winners received their awards from Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Councillor Martin Hill and Chairman of LCC, Coun Ron Oxby.

Coun Hill said: “This year’s winners are truly inspirational, and make a huge difference to their communities through their unstinting commitment.”