Manby & Grimoldby WI members visit Walled Garden in Baumber

Members of Manby & Grimoldby WI recently visited The Walled Garden in Baumber as an alternative to the normal monthly meeting.

They were greeted by the owner, Sonia Elton and began their visit with a guided tour of the very rare double walled garden.

Members found it interesting how Ms Elton’s background in theatre stage design has leant itself to garden design and how she has become a gardener as she has gone along.

After admiring the flower border, they were then shown to the wedding pavilion where they enjoyed an excellent Linconshire Platter lunch, followed by cake and coffee made by Sonia’s husband, David.

They said what a fantastic setting it was and the sun came out to join in the fun.