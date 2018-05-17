Manby resident’s car vandalised in driveway

A car parked in a driveway in Carlton Park, Manby, was vandalised in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

A red Citroen C4 had its rear window put through, tyres slashed, and has been dented on the bonnet.

The offence is believed to have happened at 2am, as people were seen running from the scene before getting into a dark coloured 4x4.

If you witnessed or heard the incident taking place, or have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 79 of May 17.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org