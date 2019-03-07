Mansion House revival to be unveiled this week

Tomorrow (March 8) will see the eagerly anticipated opening of the new restaurant at the Grade II* listed Mansion House in Upgate.

Andrew Leonard has painstakingly restored the building over the past couple of years - and he admits that transforming the former library, which closed to the public over 20 years ago, has been a real labour of love, and the work to bring the whole building back to life will continue into the future.

Mansion House, Louth.

The garden behind the Mansion House, with its stunning views of St James’ Church, has been restored and will be available to diners.

His vision is to offer quality home-made food, using local suppliers, inside a beautiful piece of Louth’s history.

Previously, Andrew ran the acclaimed restaurant at 14 Upgate, and won plaudits as the caterer at Kenwick Golf Club.

The Mansion House building has been classed as the second most important building in the Louth Conservation Area, after St James’s Church.

The project was made possible by working in partnership with the building owners, Louth Museum.

Some of their previously unseen artworks have been used to decorate and add interest to the historic building.

Andrew explained the building needed substantial investment, and he is very grateful to the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the LEADER Lindsey Action Zone Local Action Group for their support.

The Mansion House has also benefited from ELDC’s Shop Front Grant scheme.

The restaurant will be open daily from Wednesday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm, offering everything from coffee, cake and sandwiches to full lunches, with special daily dishes too. There will be a traditional roast lunch on Sundays, served between 12pm and 4pm.

On Friday and Saturday nights there will be a Bistro Menu on offer between 7pm and 9pm.

Bookings are advised for the evenings and on Sunday lunchtime, but not essential.

Andrew and his team will also be catering for private functions in the dining room overlooking the garden.

For further information, call Andrew on 01507 611611 during opening hours.