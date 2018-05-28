Marie Curie Tractor run event in Ludborough near Louth

The 12th annual Tractor Run in aid of Marie Curie is taking place this year on Sunday, June 12.

Organised by Paula Bruntlett and other team members - this year’s event is a special one as it is also in memory of her husband Gordan Bruntlett.

The event starts and finishes from Caudwells Yard in Ludborough. Kicking off from 10am, all tractors must be insured and can arrive anytime after 8am.

Entry for tractors is just £10 and includes a roast carvery in a bun on arrival at the Sutton Estate in Stainton le Vale.

There will also be a tombola, raffle and refreshments on the day.

Plus The Sutton Estate is also holding an Farm Open Day at the same time.

For more information about the event, please call Paula on either: 01507 608435 or: 07941 723409.