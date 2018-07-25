Marisco Medical Practice in Mablethorpe and Sutton ‘Requires Improvement’ after latest CQC report

The Marisco Medical Practice has reassured patients an ‘action plan’ is in place to deal with concerns raised in a critical report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

According to the report, the practice - which operates across sites in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea - requires improvement in several key areas including service response and safety protocols.

However, the provision of care and the effectiveness of services delivered at the practice were rated ‘Good’ following the inspection by the CQC.

Management operations were classed as ‘Inadequate’.

Ian Blakey, Practice Manager at Marisco, said they were disappointed with some aspects of the report - and the overall ‘Requires Improvement’ rating.

He said: “This rating means the CQC has found some elements of the services we provide have not been to the expected standard.

“We have developed an action plan and many of the issues raised by the CQC have either been resolved or are being addressed.”

The report stresses the practice must ensure care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients.

It adds effective systems and processes need to be established to ensure ‘good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care’.

The report also found feedback from patients highlighted appointment systems were not working well.

Mr Blakey stressed the clinical care of patients had never been compromised.

He also said the practice was working to improve services across the board. He went on to apologise to patients for any concerns that may have arisen from the report.

Mr Blakely maintained the practice would continue to provide high quality care for patients, with the support of staff, the Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS England.

The latest rating is the same as the CQC’s last report, published in 2015.

Marisco is the only GP practice in the area and according to the CQC report provides primary medical services to around 13,900 patients, with an added influx of patients during the busy summer months.

Both the Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea sites were visited during the inspection.

The full report is available at www.cqc.org.uk.

