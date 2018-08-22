Marshchapel man pleads guilty to possession of over 1,000 indecent images

A Marshchapel man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 1,000 indecent images of children, including 125 in the most serious category.

Michael Austin, 58, of Sea Dyke Way, pleaded guilty to four charges when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 2.

The four charges are as follows:

• Between December 2006 and Marsh 2017, made indecent photographs, namely 125 ‘Category A’ images of a child.

• Between March 2007 and December 2016, made indecent photographs, namely 172 ‘Category B’ images of a child.

• Between March 2006 and March 2017, made indecent photographs, namely 738 ‘Category C’ images of a child.

• In May 2017, possessed 19 extreme pornographic images which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing a sex act on a live animal, namely horses, which was grossly offensive, disgusting, or otherwise of an obscene character.

Following his guilty pleas, Austin was committed to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing next Friday (August 31).

He was granted unconditional bail until this date,