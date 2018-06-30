Max brings his art to Riverhead

A young person with learning disabilities is to showcase his artistic talent at an exhibition at the Riverhead Gallery, based at the theatre in Victoria Road, Louth.

The ‘Maxiverse’ will feature drawings by Max Smith, and will be on show at the gallery throughout July.

One of Max's drawings.

The art-mad 18-year-old, has a range of conditions including muscular dystrophy, autism and brittle bones which affect his mobility and communication.

His mum, Karen, said: “Max loves art; in fact he eats, breathes, sleeps it and does nothing else. Given half the chance he’d draw all day long!

“Drawing was the only form of communication he had when he was little and could not speak for the first few years of his life.

“Art and drawing has had a huge positive effect on Max, he finds it very therapeutic and his dream is to become a freelance artist. We are so proud of Max and how he tries to make the most of life and not let his learning disability define him.”

Max, who attends Linkage Specialist College in Grimsby, has received backing for his exhibition from Dan White, creator of the ‘Department of Ability’ comic book.

Dan created the comic following the birth of his daughter Emily, who was diagnosed with spina bifida, because he found a lack of positive media coverage about disability.

Emily, is part of the superhero gang which make up the Department of Ability and who are born to save the world.

Max met Dan a few years ago and the comic creator is planning on featuring Max in an upcoming strip.

A special launch event for the Maxiverse is being held The Riverhead Gallery between 9am and 1pm on Tuesday (July 3), where Dan is hoping to make a guest appearance.

The exhibition is being supported by national law firm Irwin Mitchell.

Sarah Coles, Partner and expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The nature of our work means we often see how taking part in activities can transform the lives of those with a disability.

“We believe in building strong links within the communities in which we work, and celebrating success so when we heard Max’s story we wanted to help.

“We hope his exhibition and determination inspire others to realise that disability need to be a barrier to what they want to achieve in life.”