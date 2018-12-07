Mayor: ‘With a little bit of thought, we can improve Louth together’

Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton, has called on residents to come together and take care of the town in his Christmas message.

Coun Horton said: “I find it hard to believe that six months ago I had the privilege and the pleasure of being elected Mayor of this lovely town.

“As I meet people, I get asked many questions and concerns. Top of the list is the state of our town along with the switching off of our street lights and the concerns over the future of Louth County Hospital.

“As far as the light situation is concerned, we at Louth Town Council have always supported the residents in trying to maintain a complete switch on at all times.

“In regard to the local hospital, we have attended -and indeed I had the pleasure of chairing - one of the public meetings.

“It looks like now, the CCG following on to these meetings, have come to a conclusion, which at least will be satisfactory for the time being.

“The state of our town does, in many ways, fall on each and everyone’s shoulders.

“With a little bit of thought, we can not only put our own litter in the bins, but to keep our town nice and clean, pick up other people’s, especially in the town centre.

“Another great pleasure is to support local businesses and the community of Louth by presenting, opening and being there for the community.

“It’s great to see and open any new business within the town.

“Another highlight is visiting the schools and presenting the very young students with their councillor jumpers.

“Should any business or organisation need any support over the next six months, please do not hesitate to contact Louth Town Clerk Mrs Lynda Phillips at the Town Office in Eastgate.

“It now remains to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2019.

“Very best wishes, Councillor George Horton.”