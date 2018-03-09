Memorial event today (Friday) for Amelia Wood

Louth Academy pupils will join friends, teachers, parents and residents to light candles and release balloons with personal messages attached in tribute to Amelia Wood this afternoon (Friday).

Amelia, who tragically died at the age of 11 after being hit by a wheel from a passing Land Rover earlier this week, was a popular and much-loved member of the Louth Academy community - with hundreds of tributes having already flooded in on social media.

Crowds are expected to gather at a park near Louth Academy’s North Campus this afternoon at 3.30pm for the memorial gathering.

Emma Sykes, whose daughter Tiffany organised the event in memory of her friend, said: “It will mean so much to Amelia’s family know how much their little angel will be missed.”

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page to raise money for Amelia’s family and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has raised around £6,000 at the time of publication - more than four times more than the original target.

A separate JustGiving page to raise funds for the Paediatric Critical Care Unit at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, has raised almost £900 at the time of publication, smashing the original £540 target.