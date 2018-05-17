Memorial tree and plaques at former Cordeaux site in Louth are ‘safe’

The Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust has today (Thursday) confirmed that a memorial tree and plaques from the former Cordeaux School site are ‘safe’.

A spokesman from the Trust has spoken out after members of the public noticed that a memorial tree planted in the school grounds, and an original Cordeaux plaque which had been on the building wall, were missing.

The Trust would like to reassure local residents that the items have only been moved.

Today, the spokesman told the Leader: “The memorial tree has been moved to preserve it, as it was in an area where students are now walking to get to the playground. It has been moved to the front of the school near reception to keep it safe.”

The spokesman added that the Cordeaux plaques had been taken down, but ‘will be kept safe in school’.

They said the plaques are no longer suitable to be sited on the wall as they now bear the incorrect name.