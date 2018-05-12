The Rotary Club of Louth and Magna Vitae are hosting the annual Memory Walk in Louth on Sunday, May 20.

It will start at 2pm from the Hallington end of Hubbard’s Hills and go through to the Meridian Centre and covers around 2.5miles through the town.

People who cannot walk can go to the Meridian Leisure Centre for refreshments and cakes.

You can register to take part via email: louthrotary@gmail.com.

Or you can pop into the Trinity Centre or the Meridian.

Entry fee suggested is £3 ahead or £5/£10 a couple.

The walk is raising money for the Dementia Cafe and the Alzheimers and Dementia Swimming Group.