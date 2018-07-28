Mental health awareness training for lifestyle staff at East Lindsey leisure centres

Valuable training in mental health awareness and support has recently been delivered to 17 Lifestyle Consultants at leisure and fitness venues across East Lindsey.

These staff, employed by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture have attended the MIND ‘Mental Health Awareness for Sport and Physical Activity’ workshop.

They are now actively putting the training into practice at Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth; Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite; the Station Sports Centre in Mablethorpe and Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite.

Magna Vitae’s Lifestyle Partnerships Lead, Tracey Wilkinson, said: “The barriers that prevent people taking up physical activity vary, and the course is very much about raising awareness of those issues and how the staff team can offer help and support.

“The link between physical activity and improved mental health is very clear and this training helps our staff to further understand that.”

The course is designed to help staff recognise the need to match physical activity training with an awareness of mental health issues, the course coached participants on how to best deal with a whole range of issues – from post-natal depression in new mums, to issues with low self-esteem and confidence.