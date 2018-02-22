Meridale Centre in Sutton on Sea gets £1,000 boost

The money will be used for the production of the Meridale News.
The Meridale Organisation in Sutton on Sea received a welcomed boost of £1,000 last week thanks to the sale of second hand books, donated and bought by shoppers at the Mablethorpe Co-operative food store.

It is the second local charity to benefit from the store’s community fund raising project.

This community Co-op initiative was organised by Co-op Team Leader Lesley Millward, and the donation will be directly used for the production of the Meridale News.

Pictured is: Bernard Dobbs (President of the Meridale Organisation), Oliver Monk (newsletter compositor), Lesley Millward (Co-op organiser), John Monk (Meridale administrator), Danielle Thompson (Co-op), and Janet Shields (vice-chair, Meridale organisation).