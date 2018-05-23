Met Office forecast Lincolnshire to be hotter and sunnier than Ibiza this weekend

Lincolnshire looks set to be in line for a baking bank holiday weekend with temperatures potentially set to reach as high as 30C.

Meteorologists at the Met Office say parts of England could be double the usual temperature for this time of year, with near-record levels expected on bank holiday Monday.

A spokesman said: “The average temperature for this time of year is 15C (59F).

‘Temperatures only getting warmer’

“Currently, temperatures are averaging 20C (68F) and are only going to get warmer this weekend.

“The maximum temperature ever for the end of May bank holiday is 32.8C (91F), which came in Horsham, Sussex, on May 29 1944.”

However, it is not likely that this record will be broken, they added.

On Saturday, the Met Office is forecasting temperatures of 22c in Lincolnshire, reaching 24c on Sunday and staying at 22c and 21c respectively on Monday and Tuesday - that’s hotter than popular holiday destination Ibiza.

Elsewhere on Saturday, temperatures in the south will be in the mid 20s, with London expecting to be around 25C (77F). Across the rest of the country it will be slightly cooler, around the low 20s.

Risk of thunderstorms

Forecasters said there is a risk of thunderstorms in the build up to bank holiday Monday, with the south east and south west most likely to be hit.

The effect would be lower temperatures later on over the weekend.