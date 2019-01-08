Migrants who arrived by boat at Huttoft were Iranian Nationals

The Border Force have confirmed the four people arrested on the Lincolnshire Coast on suspicion of entering the UK illegally were Iranian Nationals.

It is believed they arrived by boat at Huttoft.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “The four men aged 30, 29, and two aged 31, were arrested by officers in the Roman Bank area of Mablethorpe at around 7.30pm on December 4.

“It was reported these men had arrived by boat.”

A spokesman for the Border Force said the men who were arrested were Iranian Nationals.

Coun Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, has confirmed a number of adult males landed in early December “somewhere near Huttoft” and the incident was dealt with by Lincolnshire Police and the Border Force.

He advises anyone who sees migrants arrive on the coast should call the coastguard and police on 999.