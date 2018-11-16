Minor Injuries Service available at Horncastle Medical Group

People in the Horncastle area are being reminded that they can access a Minor Injuries Service at Horncastle Medical Group, even if they are not registered at the practice.

The service is able to help with injuries that need urgent attention but are not critical or life threatening, and it is available to adults and children. It can treat the following:

• Sprains, strains, cuts and grazes

• Arm, foot and leg injuries

• Bites, minor burns and scalds

• Minor head injuries

• Bruises

• Stings

• Removal of foreign bodies (excluding from the eyes)

The Minor Injuries Service, in Spilsby Road, is open from 8am-6pm from Monday to Friday, and you don’t need an appointment.

Tracy Pilcher, Chief Nurse at the Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The Minor Injuries Service at Horncastle Medical Group provides an invaluable service for local people, including those not registered at the practice.

“You will be assessed and treated by the practice nursing staff, and you don’t need an appointment.”

A Minor Injuries Service like that at Horncastle Medical Group will often see people who have originally presented at an A&E with a condition that isn’t critical or life threatening.

Tracy added: “The Minor Injuries Service at Horncastle Medical Group is a great facility for the people of Horncastle to have locally and we hope that they will benefit from the flexibility that the service offers.”

For more information, contact Horncastle Medical Group on 01507 522477 or visit the website: www.horncastlemedicalgroup.co.uk.