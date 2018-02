Police are investigating a burglary at a property in Sutton on Sea, in which a number of high-value gadgets were stolen.

The incident happened in Chanctonbury Way on Monday (February 19) between 7pm and 10pm.

A mobile phone, an iPad and a Kindle device were all stolen.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 442 of February 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.