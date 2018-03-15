Mobile phone stolen at Louth supermarket

Police are appealing for information after a mobile phone was stolen from a supermarket in Louth on Tuesday (March 13).

On the day, a man and woman were purchasing items from the Aldi store in Newbridge Hill.

A mobile phone – namely a Sony Experia – was on the side of the till, and it is reported that the phone was picked up and taken from the store.

The man was described as wearing a hat, green jacket and scarf, and the woman was described as having blonde hair and wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Police are asking if anyone recognises the man and woman in the pictures to let them know who they are, as they may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you have any information, if you were in the store and saw the incident happen, or you have been made aware of a Sony Experia that has come from suspicious circumstances, contact us on one of the following ways:

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - including the incident number (42) and date (March 13) in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 42 of March 13.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org