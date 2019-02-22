Mobile phone stolen from dog-walker in Mablethorpe

Police are appealing for information following a robbery that was reported yesterday (Thursday) in Victoria Park, Seaholme Road, Mablethorpe.

The victim was reportedly approached from behind and had their mobile phone stolen while they were walking with their dog between 6pm-7pm.

If anybody has any information, or saw anyone suspicious in the park at that time, they should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 416 of February 21.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (quoting the incident number in the subject line), or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.