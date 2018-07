Bridlington three-piece band ‘Page 45’ will be performing at a free gig at the King’s Head in Louth next Friday (July 13), supported by a local soloist.

Page 45 have supported many class acts, with original ‘Mod’-inspired tunes that expertly blend influences from the likes of REM and The Who.

Meanwhile, support act, Jake Newby combines originals and well-loved covers.

The gig, from 8pm, is free entry.

There will be a collection for the Scout Hut project.