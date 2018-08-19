More vulnerable children in Lincolnshire will find loving families through new partnership

Specialist support to help more vulnerable children find loving families will be expanded across Lincolnshire through an exciting new partnership between Barnardo’s and Adoptionplus.

Barnardo’s, the UK’s leading children’s charity, will merge its family placement services with Adoptionplus, the pioneering adoption agency that provides specialist placements and therapeutic support for the most vulnerable children and young people.

Javed Khan, Chief Executive of Barnardo’s, said: “At Barnardo’s we’re committed to helping looked after children enjoy safer and happier childhoods, and this partnership with Adoptionplus helps us do just that.

“This is a natural step forward for Barnardo’s as the UK’s largest independent adoption agency.

“For the last two decades we have focused on finding loving, secure families for the most vulnerable children.

“By combining our existing expertise with the innovative, specialist services established by Adoptionplus, we will continue to offer the best possible support for children and people who would like to adopt.”

The partnership will enable Adoptionplus to expand its reach beyond the South East and Midlands, while helping Barnardo’s family placement teams to develop even greater expertise in their field.

Adoptionplus will retain its identity, and children and families currently supported by Barnardo’s and Adoptionplus will see no change to their service.

For Adoptionplus families and commissioners, the partnership will guarantee the service they enjoy - rated outstanding by Ofsted - has a long-term future.

Joanne Alper, Director of Services at Adoptionplus, added: “Adoptionplus is delighted to join together with Barnardo’s.

“As an Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ adoption agency, Adoptionplus has always been passionate about improving the lives of children and those who care for them.

“Our vision has led us to focus on effective service development, research, innovation and training in the fields of adoption and adoption support.

“As a small voluntary adoption agency, our capacity and reach has been limited.

“By joining with Barnardo’s, Adoptionplus will have the opportunity to contribute positively to the lives of many more children around the UK.”