Morrisons store in Louth supports local causes

Two local causes received a boost in donations before Christmas thanks to Morrisons in Louth.

Staff at the store decided where the money should go and chose Homestart East Lindsey and the Louth Food Larder.

The store provided £150 worth of food donations, alongside customers bringing in items.

Customers also donated new toys which were presented to Homestart.

Staff members Amanda Parker and Claire Lonsdale came up with the suggestion of supporting the two local causes.

The duo said the food larder and Homestart were causes that were close to them and did vital work in the town.

With fantastic support from other store staff members, bags and bags of donations soon came flocking in.

The pair thanked everyone who donated and made the project such a success.

Compliance co-ordinator for Homestart East Lindsey, Jo Goldby, said that the donations would help many youngsters in the local area.