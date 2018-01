PCSO Dean Warrilow, from the Louth Neighbourhood Policing Team, is asking for witnesses to the theft of a motorcycle in Queen Street, Louth.

The black Yamaha YBR125 (number plate: FX57 FZY) was stolen in or near the Queen Street car park on Thursday January 11, between 10.15am and 1.30pm.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call police on 101, quoting occurrence number 18000016661.