Motorcyclist injured after collision in Mablethorpe

A motorcyclist, a local man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday evening, (September 29) after an alleged ‘hit and run’ incident in Mablethorpe.

The collision took place in Alford Road, Mablethorpe and police were on scene at around 9.50pm.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed another vehicle was involved and ‘failed to stop’.

A spokesperson for the police added that a man was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury and leaving the scene.

But he has since been released under investigation.

The motorcyclist’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

If you saw anything that evening, please contact the police on their 101 non-emergency number, quoting incident number 483 of September 29.