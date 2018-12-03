Mountain bike stolen after Legbourne burglary

Police are investigating after a high-value mountain bike was stolen in Legbourne - after the offenders managed to enter a garage through the roof.

The theft happened at some point between 8pm on Friday November 30 and 8am on Saturday December 1 at a property in Househams Lane, Legbourne.

A police spokesman said: “Entry has been gained by removing some roof tiles, stripping back the inner felting with offender(s) being lowered into the garage.

“Exit was through the main garage door.

“The bike stolen is a distinctive 2016 Cube Reaction GTC SL mountain bike. It is kiwi yellow with blue graphics.

“It also has distinctive wheels with blue graphics and hubs.”

If anyone saw anything suspicious or knows the whereabouts of the bicycle, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 104 of December 1.