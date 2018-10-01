Multiple fire crews tackle building blaze in Manby

Multiple fire crews from across the county have spent most of last night, (Sunday, September 30), putting out a building fire in Park Lane, Manby.

There is now a relief fire crew currently on scene damping down the hotspots from the major incident.

Fire crews from Louth, North Somercotes, Alford, Mablethorpe, Binbrook, Spilsby, Horncastle, Market Rasen, Humberside Fire and Lincoln were all in attendance at the scene at some point during the evening, with the first arriving at around 7pm.

Firefighters were manning eight fire appliances and two aerial appliances on the scene.

Lincolshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed there has been severe fire damage to the three floor derelict building.

It was put out using six main jets, one hydraulic platform and one aerial appliance.

We will have more details on this incident as we have it.