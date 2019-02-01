Mum and son convicted for drugs offences despite ‘sad and unfortunate’ circumstances

A 46 year old mother and her 20 year old son have appeared in court at Boston on charges of possessing and supplying drugs.

However, the court heard that the son was in fact only supplying the drugs to his mother, who had a 28 year drug habit, in an attempt to wean her off her dependency.

Jenny Louise Layfield of Tennyson Road, Mablethorpe admitted two charges of possessing cannabis in her home and her son Ryan, now living at Ashley Close, Trusthorpe, admitted charges of supplying and possessing cannabis and amphetamine, following a police raid on her home in July 2017.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police executed a search warrant at the home they then shared in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, in the late morning of July 28, 2017, and various drugs were found around the house.

He said that Mrs Layfield admitted to being a regular consumer of cannabis and amphetamines and told police that her son bought it for her and supplied her with it.

Mr Clare said around £100-170 worth of cannabis and £200-240 worth of amphetamines were found and that Ryan Layfield admitted supplying his mother and, occasionally, his partner, but he told police he did not do it for financial gain.

Mrs Layfield was said to have eight drugs related previous convictions but none since 2012.

Mitigating for Ryan Layfield, Carrie Simpson said he had co-operated with the police from the start in what was ‘a sad set of circumstances’.

She said his mother suffered from several conditions for which she had taken cannabis as a painkiller, and had an amphetamine addiction.

She said Ryan had been trying to give her amphetamine that was less pure so he could wean her off it, which had been successful as she was now drug free.

She said he no longer lived with his mother and was not supplying her with drugs any more.

Daven Naghen, mitigating for Mrs Layfield, said she had been involved in drugs for more than 20 years but had now referred herself to Addaction and had been clear for three months.

He said she was ashamed for the position she had put her son in as he had assisted her to take cannabis as a painkiller but she was now on medication for this from her GP.

The magistrates said it appeared to be a ‘sad and unfortunate story’ but that both of them had made ‘substantial changes’ in their lifestyles.

Both mother and son were given two year conditional discharges and ordered each to pay £115 in costs and charges.